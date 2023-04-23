Tucupita Marcano -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano has two doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .308.
  • In three of eight games this year, Marcano has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
  • The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
  • The Reds will send Greene (0-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.