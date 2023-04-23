Tucupita Marcano -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has two doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .308.

In three of eight games this year, Marcano has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Marcano has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings