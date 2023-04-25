The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .275 with 12 walks and 11 runs scored.
  • He ranks 62nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (six of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%).
  • He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
