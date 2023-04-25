Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .275 with 12 walks and 11 runs scored.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (six of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%).
- He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
