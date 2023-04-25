The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .167 with a double and two walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Hedges has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

