Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Santana has had an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Syndergaard (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
