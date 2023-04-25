On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Santana has had an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Syndergaard (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.