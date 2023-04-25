Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .357 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
- Joe has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (38.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Joe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (eight of 18), he has scored, and in four of those games (22.2%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
