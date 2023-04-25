On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is hitting .255 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Suwinski has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in nine games this year (56.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
