In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .255 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven in a run in nine games this year (56.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

