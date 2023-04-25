Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in four games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
