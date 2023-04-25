Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .317 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .227.

In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

