Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Noah Syndergaard, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 6:35 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -130 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Pittsburgh's past four games has been 8.5, a span during which the Pirates and their opponents have gone under each time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 23 opportunities.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-3 9-4 7-4 9-3 12-5 4-2

