How to Watch the Pirates vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to outdo Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 27 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .250 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 111 total runs this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the ninth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.350 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-3
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Austin Gomber
|4/20/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Luke Weaver
|4/21/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/22/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Luis Cessa
|4/23/2023
|Reds
|W 2-0
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Hunter Greene
|4/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Tony Gonsolin
|4/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Julio Urías
|4/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Chad Kuhl
|4/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Patrick Corbin
|4/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.