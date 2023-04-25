James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to outdo Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 27 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .250 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 111 total runs this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the ninth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.350 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds W 2-0 Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/28/2023 Nationals - Away Rich Hill Chad Kuhl 4/29/2023 Nationals - Away Vince Velásquez Patrick Corbin 4/30/2023 Nationals - Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray

