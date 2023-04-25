James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11) will square off with Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) at PNC Park on Tuesday, April 25. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at -105. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-1, 2.22 ERA)

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 11 out of the 21 games, or 52.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 11-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

