Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Castro has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 22 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
