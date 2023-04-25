Stars vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is tied up 2-2. The Stars are favored (-140) against the Wild (+120).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.
Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.0
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-15-23 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Dallas has 32 points (10-6-12) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.
- Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 16 games this season (5-4-7 record, 17 points).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals 54 times, and are 41-7-6 in those games (to record 88 points).
- In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.
- In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Stars finished 16-11-8 in those matchups (40 points).
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a 13-11-24 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-25-11 overall record.
- Minnesota has earned 31 points (13-8-5) in its 26 games decided by one goal.
- In 13 games this season when the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-8-2).
- When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-8-1 record).
- The Wild have scored at least three goals in 51 games, earning 79 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal in 39 games has a record of 24-13-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 23-15-5 (51 points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 41 games. The Wild finished 24-11-6 in those matchups (54 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|23rd
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.67
|6th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.9
|18th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|15th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|82%
|10th
Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
