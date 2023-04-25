The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .294 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

Marcano is batting .500 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Marcano has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Marcano has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings