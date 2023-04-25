Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .294 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Marcano is batting .500 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Marcano has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Marcano has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
