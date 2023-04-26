The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 20 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with multiple hits five times (23.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCutchen has had an RBI in seven games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Gonsolin makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 24 games last season he compiled a 16-1 record and had a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP.
