The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 20 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with multiple hits five times (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had an RBI in seven games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings