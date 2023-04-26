On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .261 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.

Santana has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Santana has had an RBI in nine games this year (39.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings