Cedi Osman NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Cavaliers vs. Knicks - April 26
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cedi Osman included, will play at 7:00 PM on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Osman's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|8.7
|7.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.3
|2.6
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|12.5
|10.9
|PR
|--
|11
|9.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|1.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Cedi Osman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Cedi Osman Insights vs. the Knicks
- Osman has taken 6.9 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 7.6% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Osman's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.
- Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Knicks concede 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.
- The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.
- The Knicks concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.
Cedi Osman vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/23/2023
|21
|10
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4/21/2023
|16
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/18/2023
|23
|5
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/15/2023
|19
|9
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|21
|14
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12/4/2022
|30
|10
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|10/30/2022
|15
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Osman or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.