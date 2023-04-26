Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .328.
- Joe has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), with multiple hits seven times (36.8%).
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Joe has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 19 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gonsolin starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw 1 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 24 appearances last season he put together a 16-1 record, had a 2.14 ERA, and a 0.875 WHIP.
