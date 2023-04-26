On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.379 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .269 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Suwinski has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings