Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .224 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.6%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 16-1 record, a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP over his 24 games.
