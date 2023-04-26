Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .237 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In six games this season (26.1%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 1 1/3 innings.
- In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP, compiling a 16-1 record.
