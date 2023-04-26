On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .237 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
  • Hayes has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In six games this season (26.1%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 1 1/3 innings.
  • In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP, compiling a 16-1 record.
