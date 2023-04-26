Wednesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-8) matching up with the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11) at 6:35 PM ET (on April 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin to the mound, while Roansy Contreras (2-1) will get the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been victorious in 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (118 total runs).

The Pirates have the 10th-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule