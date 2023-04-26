Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Dodgers on April 26, 2023
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for James Outman, Andrew McCutchen and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
McCutchen Stats
- McCutchen has four doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 12 RBI (20 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .270/.371/.527 slash line so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 19
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has seven doubles, two triples, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI (22 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .237/.287/.387 slash line so far this year.
- Hayes brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
James Outman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Outman Stats
- Outman has put up 25 hits with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .316/.400/.709 so far this season.
- Outman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI.
Outman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|4-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 27 hits with five doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and eight RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .290/.380/.441 slash line so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
