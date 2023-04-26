Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .258.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with multiple hits on four occasions (17.4%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP over his 24 games, putting together a 16-1 record.
