Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .258.

Castro has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with multiple hits on four occasions (17.4%).

In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings