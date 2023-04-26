Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tucupita Marcano (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Marcano enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.
- In five of 10 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- Marcano has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP, compiling a 16-1 record.
