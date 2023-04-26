On Wednesday, Tucupita Marcano (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

Marcano enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.

In five of 10 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.

Marcano has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

