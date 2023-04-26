On Wednesday, Tucupita Marcano (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Marcano enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.
  • In five of 10 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP, compiling a 16-1 record.
