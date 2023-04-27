Pirates vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-175). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-175
|+145
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 25 chances.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-4
|9-4
|7-4
|10-4
|13-6
|4-2
