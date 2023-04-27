James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8) at PNC Park on Thursday, April 27, with a start time of 12:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+145). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (3-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (2-0, 3.64 ERA)

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 12 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

