Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- hitting .300 with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .261 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Santana is batting .286 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his 24 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has driven in a run in nine games this season (37.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.