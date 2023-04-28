After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .304.

Joe has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (33.3%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (33.3%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.0%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings