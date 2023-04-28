After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .304.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (33.3%).
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season (33.3%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.0%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
