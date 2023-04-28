On Friday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .276 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Suwinski is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (52.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

