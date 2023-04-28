Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .276 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Suwinski is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (52.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 7.36 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
