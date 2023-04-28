After batting .400 with three doubles, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-3 with a double) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .368 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

Delay will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .571 over the course of his last games.

Delay has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In four games this season (30.8%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings