The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .229 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In six games this year (24.0%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings