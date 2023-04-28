Friday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and the Washington Nationals (9-15) squaring off at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 28.

The probable pitchers are Rich Hill (2-2) for the Pirates and Chad Kuhl (0-1) for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Pittsburgh has been at least -140 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Pittsburgh has scored 132 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Pirates Schedule