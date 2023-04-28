When the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Washington Nationals (9-15) meet at Nationals Park on Friday, April 28, Rich Hill will get the nod for the Pirates, while the Nationals will send Chad Kuhl to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+120). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 7-12 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

