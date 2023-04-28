The Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Washington Nationals (9-15) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (2-2) against the Nationals and Chad Kuhl (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Pirates vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (2-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The 43-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.85, a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.423.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chad Kuhl

Kuhl (0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.

Kuhl has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.