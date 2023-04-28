Rodolfo Castro -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .279 with nine walks and 10 runs scored.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has had an RBI in six games this year (24.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings