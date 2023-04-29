Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen is batting .272 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (47.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
