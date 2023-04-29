Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen is batting .272 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
  • McCutchen will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (47.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
