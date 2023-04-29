Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Hedges -- batting .214 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has a double and two walks while hitting .171.
- In six of 13 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
- Hedges has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in three of 13 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 68th, 1.692 WHIP ranks 71st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd.
