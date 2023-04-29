Austin Hedges -- batting .214 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 29 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has a double and two walks while hitting .171.
  • In six of 13 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
  • Hedges has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in three of 13 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 68th, 1.692 WHIP ranks 71st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd.
