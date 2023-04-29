Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 28 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .548, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 12 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (1-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
