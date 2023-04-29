The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 28 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .548, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has an RBI in 12 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

