Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .261 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Santana will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last games.
- In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Santana has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Nationals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin (1-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 68th, 1.692 WHIP ranks 71st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
