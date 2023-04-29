On Saturday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .229 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.

Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), with more than one hit seven times (28.0%).

He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (48.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings