Pirates vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Bryan Reynolds and Keibert Ruiz -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Pirates as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Piratesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-135
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a perfect record of 4-0.
- The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games. Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- Pittsburgh has played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Pittsburgh has combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.
- The Pirates have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-4
|9-4
|8-4
|10-4
|13-6
|5-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.