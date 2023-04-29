On Saturday, April 29, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) visit Keibert Ruiz's Washington Nationals (9-15) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Nationals have +120 odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates won each of the four games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 7-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-5.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

