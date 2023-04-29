Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 29 features the New York Rangers hosting the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils lead the series 3-2. The Rangers are favored (-125) in this decisive matchup against the Devils (+105).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Devils (+105) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have gone 35-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York is 33-23 (winning 58.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 15 (65.2%).

New Jersey has a record of 11-3, a 78.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Devils, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In New York's past 10 contests, it went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 273 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Rangers are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57 this season.

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils didn't go over the total in a single one of their most recent 10 games.

Over the last 10 games, Devils' games average 9.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils' 222 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.

They have a +67 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

