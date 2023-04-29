Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Rodolfo Castro (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in six games this year (24.0%), with two or more RBI in four of them (16.0%).
- In 24.0% of his games this year (six of 25), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin (1-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 68th in ERA (5.88), 71st in WHIP (1.692), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
