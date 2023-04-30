Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen is batting .258 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (20.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- McCutchen has had an RBI in nine games this year (36.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (1-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.