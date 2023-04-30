After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .162 with a double and four walks.

In six of 14 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.

In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.

Hedges has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in three of 14 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings