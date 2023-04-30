Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .281 with nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Santana enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), with multiple hits eight times (32.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (10 of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (46.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gray (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
