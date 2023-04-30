The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.393) and total hits (22) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Joe has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year (47.8%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings