Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.393) and total hits (22) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (47.8%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (2.93), 56th in WHIP (1.337), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
