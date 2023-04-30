On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBI) against the Nationals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .297 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 11 games this season (52.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

